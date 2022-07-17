Cubs DFA Reliever Daniel Norris, Call Up Erich Uelmen

Cubs DFA Daniel Norris, call up Erich Uelmen originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Cubs designated lefty Daniel Norris for assignment on Sunday, calling up right-hander Erich Uelmen from Triple-A Iowa in a corresponding move.

Norris, who recently returned from the 15-day injured list (strained left index finger), posted a 6.90 ERA — currently a career-worst — and 1.467 WHIP in 27 appearances this season, 26 of which came in relief.

The nine-year veteran signed a one-year, big-league deal with the Cubs in March after MLB's lockout.

Uelmen is having a good season with Iowa, holding a 2.79 ERA in 28 appearances. Opponents have hit .197 against him, and he's struck out 52 batters with 23 walks in 42 innings.

"He's been pitching well," manager David Ross said of Uelmen. "Deserves his shot, deserves an opportunity to come up. We'll see how his debut goes and give him a chance to impact our group."

The Cubs drafted Uelmen in the fourth round in 2017 out of Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. Formerly a starter, he transitioned to the bullpen after the canceled 2020 minor-league season.

This is Uelmen's first big-league callup.

