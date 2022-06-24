Cubs DFA Jonathan Villar, David Bote Returns From 60-Day IL

Cubs DFA Villar, Bote returns from 60-day IL originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Cubs designated Jonathan Villar for assignment on Friday, activating infielder David Bote from the 60-day injured list in a corresponding move.

The Cubs signed Villar, a versatile infielder, to a one-year, $6 million deal with a mutual option for 2023 in March. He hit .222/.271/.327 in 46 games while struggling defensively, making eight errors between shortstop, second and third base.

Villar's -9 Outs Above Average are tied for last in baseball this season.

Villar was originally in Friday's starting lineup against the Cardinals, batting fifth and playing second.

Bote has not played this season after undergoing left shoulder surgery over the offseason. He dislocated the same shoulder last May and missed two months.

Bote began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa last month but the Cubs pulled him off of it to evaluate him for dizzy spells.

He rejoined Iowa last week and went 11-for-22 with four doubles, a triple and 10 RBIs in six games.

Like Villar, he's an option at both second and third base for the Cubs.

