Cubs Debut LED Lights With Cool W Flag Feature

The Chicago Cubs were the last Major League Baseball team to install lights on their stadium.

And now Wrigley Field's lights have been upgraded to LED lights.

Monday night Wrigley Field hosted it's first night game of the season, and thanks to Nico Hoerner were able to display their full abilities after a walk-off win.

"Go Cubs Go" ft. THE LIGHTS pic.twitter.com/2wB38Dd0lZ — Jeremiah Paprocki (@jtheannouncer) April 11, 2023

After a win, the Cubs raise a W flag on the center field scoreboard. That flag has become an iconic symbol of Cubs baseball and after a win, fans unfurl their own W flags in the stands.

One of the cool features of the new LED lights is the ability to pay homage to the flag by making a W with the lights.

https://twitter.com/hashtag/Cubs?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Cubs have a fancy new light show when they win pic.twitter.com/jupSzD7b5N — Al Yellon (@bleedcubbieblue)

The lights were upgraded in November as part of an effort to be more energy efficient. Numerous professional and collegiate stadiums around the country have gone to LED lights, which aside from their ability to save energy allow the stadium to flash them on and off in ways they were unable to before.

And aside from all the tricks the lights can do in big moments and after wins, it's making the ballpark brighter at night.

"Those lights are unbelievable," Nick Madrigal said after the game. "You can tell a huge difference. I was watching down below on TV. You couldn’t even tell if it was a day or night game. It was so bright.

"I think those are gonna be really nice throughout the year.”

