Cubs' David Ross on Nick Madrigal's Status for Season: ‘He's Done'

On a day the Cubs got two regulars back, they confirmed another won’t be back for the final three series of the year.

“He’s done,” Cubs manager David Ross said before Tuesday’s homestand opener against the Phillies about whether he expected Nick Madrigal to return from his third injury for any of the final three series of the season.

“Hurry up, everybody, tweet that out.”

OK:

Ross confirms what already seemed assured: Nick Madrigal (groin) done for year. — Gordon Wittenmyer (@GDubCub) September 27, 2022

Madrigal, who has played only 59 games this season because of the injuries, suffered a right groin strain while trying to beat out an infield grounder Sept. 9 — an injury that appeared serious enough at the time to make a return this season unlikely.

Two others did return Tuesday just in time for the Cubs’ final series against a playoff contender.

Catcher Willson Contreras returned from more than three weeks on the injured list because of the ankle sprain he suffered during the Field of Dreams game in August and spent three weeks trying to play through.

He was in Tuesday’s lineup as the DH, batting third.

And Seiya Suzuki returned from Japan, where he spent most of the last 10 days on paternity leave.

“He got off the plane from Japan and came straight here and hit last night,” Ross said. “That tells you something about his work ethic and who he is.”

Suzuki was available off the bench.

Making room on the roster, the optioned infielder Jared Young back to Triple-A Iowa, and designated outfielder Michael Hermosillo for assignment.

