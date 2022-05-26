Cubs' David Ross: No Caleb Kilian Debut Next Week Vs. Brewers

Caleb in waiting: No debut for Kilian next week, says Ross originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

CINCINNATI — The Caleb Kilian hype train might be at full steam.

But the Caleb Kilian arrival might not be as imminent as some of those waiting might think.

The big right-hander with the power stuff and the dominant start to the season at Triple-A Iowa is not in the discussion for a major-league debut to start one of Monday’s doubleheader games, or for later in the week, manager David Ross said Thursday.

Ross said the Cubs haven’t landed on which of several options they’re discussing for the doubleheader against the Brewers at Wrigley Field.

“We’re working through that now,” he said.

After a scheduled day off Friday, the Cubs open a stretch of 11 games in nine days — including eight in six days with another doubleheader a week from Saturday against the Cardinals.

Kilian, who was acquired from the Giants in last summer’s Kris Bryant trade, will be on his natural fifth day Monday after pitching for Iowa on Wednesday and at one point in recent days appeared to be in play for a possible debut next week.

“Everything we’ve seen with Caleb, the little bit I’ve gotten to watch him pitch, just looks like real big-league stuff, and I know he’s having a great season,” said Ross, who saw Kilian up close in spring training and watch his perfect performance in the Arizona Fall League title game on TV.

“The stuff’s trending up; the velocity’s moving up,” Ross said. “There’s just a lot of good things to like about him.”

Kilian took a 1.31 ERA into his ninth start Wednesday, then cruised through three innings against Memphis before giving up three runs in the fourth and another in the fifth. His ERA rose to 2.06.

He hadn’t allowed more than a run in any previous start.

“I’m sure we’ll see him sooner rather than later,” Ross said.

