Cubs' David Ross: Luke Farrell to Start Wednesday Vs. Cardinals

Farrell to join Cubs for 2nd stint with Wednesday start originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
The Cubs will call up right-hander Luke Farrell from Triple-A Iowa to start Wednesday vs. the Cardinals, manager David Ross announced.
Farrell rejoined the Cubs on a minor-league deal over the offseason for a second stint, having previously spent 2018 in the organization.
He made 20 appearances (two starts) with a 5.17 ERA in the majors that season. This year, he holds a 5.03 ERA in 17 games/11 starts with the I-Cubs.
Farrell, 31, made his big-league debut in 2017 with the Royals and also pitched for the Reds that season. He's also pitched for the Rangers and Twins, posting a 4.74 ERA in 20 games/1 start with Minnesota in 2021.
He's the son of former Red Sox manager John Farrell and pitched collegiately at Northwestern.