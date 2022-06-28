Cubs' David Ross Cites ‘Loyalty' in Playing Jason Heyward

Cubs’ Ross cites ‘loyalty’ in playing Heyward originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs manager David Ross says how well he knows Jason Heyward and “loyalty” matters when it comes to the struggling veteran outfielder’s status this season.

“I know there’s going to be a time where we get some other younger guys out, but we’re not even halfway through the season,” Ross told The Bigs’ Eugene McIntosh. “There’s a loyalty factor from my standpoint. I love that guy.

Illinois' primary Election Day is June 28. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android for the latest voters' guide and results.

“I know it’s all about production at the end of the day and that’s what fans see. But there’s so much more that he brings to the table.”

“There’s a loyalty factor from my stand point. I love that guy. I know it's all about production at the end of the day & that’s what fans see but there’s so much more that he brings 2 the table.” David Ross on #JHey Full interview drops 2morrow! Subscribe! https://t.co/aJqQx5tTr6 pic.twitter.com/jNSezxjFDa — #TheBIGS (@itsthebigs) June 27, 2022

Heyward has gotten off to a slow start this season, the seventh of an eight-year deal signed with the Cubs before 2016. He’s currently dealing with a knee issue and was considered day-to-day heading into Tuesday’s series opener against the Reds.

Team president Jed Hoyer was asked multiple times about Heyward’s status in the last two-and-a-half weeks, including after the Cubs DFA’d outfielder Clint Frazier. Hoyer pointed to the value Heyward — a respected voice and leader in the clubhouse — brings behind the scenes.

RELATED: Cubs have 99 problems and Heyward ain't No. 1

“He hasn’t performed this year or last year the way he would want to. That’s obvious,” Hoyer said during the Cubs’ recent trip to New York. “But I think he does provide a lot of value that people don’t see every day, mentoring a lot of young guys.

“They see his work ethic; they see the way he goes about it.”

Heyward's playing time largely has come against right-handed pitching this season, and, after starting the season in center field, has shifted back to right with Seiya Suzuki on the injured list.

Ross specifically cited Heyward mentoring rookie outfielder Christopher Morel.

“He does a lot for our group. I understand he’s not where he wants to be, he wants to get better,” Ross told McIntosh. “But he works hard every day and sets a really good example of letting these young guys know what it’s like to be a big leaguer, how to be big leaguers.

“There’s an art form to that, there’s a way to go about your business. J-Hey is probably the best I’ve ever been around at setting that example for these young guys.

“That’s really important to me and our organization.”

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.