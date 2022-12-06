Cubs' David Ross' Amusing Live Reaction to Cody Bellinger Signing

Ross' amusing live reaction to Cubs' Bellinger signing originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs manager David Ross proved to have great timing when he joined MLB Network's "Intentional Talk" Tuesday live at the Winter Meetings.

Shortly after Ross sat down with Stephen Nelson and Kevin Millar, news broke the Cubs had reached a deal with former Dodger Cody Bellinger.

It led to an amusing exchange between the three in which Ross gave an authentic, unfiltered reaction after Millar passed along the news.

"Did it really? Nice," Ross said with enthusiasm of the addition. "You guys are in the know. Sh--

"I can't say that (word)," Ross then added.

David Ross finding out on live TV the Cubs signed Cody Bellinger 😂pic.twitter.com/gcL6rhveNw — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) December 6, 2022

You can't blame the Cubs skipper for his enthusiasm. While Bellinger has underperformed the last two seasons, he's a former MVP and Gold Glove winner who addresses one of the team's offseason needs in center field.

