Cubs' David Robertson on Likely Trade: ‘I've Had a Great Time'

Robertson on likely trade: 'I've enjoyed it' with Cubs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

SAN FRANCISCO — Cubs closer David Robertson stopped just long enough at his locker to see a gaggle of reporters, and blurt out, “I haven’t been traded, and I don’t know anything,” then start to hurry back down a hallway out of the clubhouse Thursday afternoon.

The only things moving faster were the accelerating rumors and trade talks surrounding one of the most coveted relievers on a trade market that closes at 5 p.m. sharp (CDT) Tuesday.

But about as suddenly as his imminent trade will happen when the Cubs secure the return they want, Robertson stopped and stepped back to his locker to answer a few questions about the deadline trade that will be the second of his career — and to shrug off the idea he could be returning to New York, where he spent the first seven years of his career (and 1 1/2 more after a trade in 2017) as a Yankees setup man and Mariano Rivera’s replacement.

“I couldn’t tell you if it’s them or any other team,” he said when asked about the appeal of returning to New York — where both teams are targeting him. “If I end up in New York, I’ll be playing in New York. I mean, 12 teams get into the playoffs now. There’s plenty of opportunity.”

If Robertson sounds like a guy who’s been down this road before it’s because this road is just one of many the 14-year veteran has traveled in a career that looked in jeopardy until a return last year from two years sidelined by an elbow injury that required Tommy John surgery.

His full-time, full-strength return this year has produced a 1.83 ERA and 11.4 strikeout rate in 35 appearances — making him so hotly pursued these days that the Cubs held him out of a save situation Wednesday in what looked like the classic don’t-break-him-before-we-can-trade-him call.

“It’s just baseball at this point now,” said one of the rare players who doesn’t employ an agent. “Teams are going to make moves, and I don’t have any control over it. Just wait and see what happens.”

Robertson, 37, was traded by the White Sox to the Yankees at the 2017 deadline in the third year of a four-year contract.

His second stint with the Yankees didn’t finish as smoothly as the first, despite performing well, thanks to a controversy involving a playoff-shares meeting he headed that led to the perception some staffers were shortchanged by the players voting.

Mets general manager Billy Eppler was a scouting executive and assistant general manager with the Yankees during Robertson’s earlier stretch there.

“Billy’s a good guy. If I see him again, I see him again,” said Robertson, who’s obviously ready for whatever comes next — and who said he doesn’t need to be kept in the loop by Cubs president Jed Hoyer or anyone else

“It doesn’t make any difference to me. I’m still going to be leaving.”

Robertson signed a one-year, $3.5 million deal with the Cubs coming off a year in which he essentially rehabbed while pitching for Team USA in the Olympics, then finished with 12 regular-season appearances and three more in the postseason with the Rays.

“I can’t thank the Cubs enough and will continue to play hard while I’m a Cub,” Robertson said. “I’ve enjoyed it. I’ve had a great time.”

