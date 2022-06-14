Cubs' David Bote to Resume Rehab Assignment After Dizzy Spells

Cubs' Bote to resume rehab assignment after dizzy spells originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

David Bote will rejoin Triple-A Iowa and could resume his rehab assignment as soon as this weekend.

The Cubs pulled Bote off the rehab assignment last week so he could be evaluated for dizzy spells. He was checked out in Chicago and his dizziness has subsided.

Bote has not played this season after undergoing offseason shoulder surgery in November. He opened the season on the 60-day injured list and was eligible to return last week.

He played in 12 games with Iowa on the rehab assignment, going 8-for-45 at the plate — a .178/.275/.222 slash line.

