Cubs' David Bote Has Setback During Injury Rehab Assignment

Cubs' David Bote pulled from rehab assignment for dizziness originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

BALTIMORE — The Cubs said they’ve pulled infielder David Bote from his minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa so he could be evaluated for dizzy spells.

Bote was 12 games into his rehab assignment after recovering from 2021 shoulder surgery.

He hasn’t played since Thursday and was hitting .178 at Iowa.

He’s on the Cubs’ 60-day injured list.

