Cubs' David Bote Exits Vs. Reds After Collision With Nico Hoerner

A collision with Cubs shortstop Nico Hoerner knocked David Bote out of Thursday's series finale against the Reds.

Bote and Hoerner came together on a ground ball up the middle in in the fourth inning. Hoerner — playing in a shift — was ranging to his right, toward the base.

Hoerner and Bote's shoulders connected in a rough collision, and Bote fell to the ground. The Cubs later said Bote exited with left shoulder soreness..

David Bote has just returned after a long stint on the IL due to an injured left shoulder.



Think he hurt it again here?@Cubs #GoCubsGo pic.twitter.com/m7XGx379bT — Billy Krumb (@ClubhouseCancer) July 1, 2022

Bote, who underwent offseason surgery on that shoulder and was activated off the IL Friday for his 2022 season debut, received attention from a Cubs trainer and initially stayed in the game.

Andrelton Simmons replaced him at second in the top of the fifth inning. Hoerner stayed in the game.

Bote's season debut was also delayed after he experienced dizzy spells on his rehab assignment earlier this month.

