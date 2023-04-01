Cubs' Dansby Swanson Breaks Newbie Hitting Record Held Since 1920

By Ryan Taylor

Dansby Swanson breaks newbie hitting record held since 1920 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Dansby Swanson has the hot bat to start the Cubs' 2023 season. 

Swanson has six hits in his first two games with his new team, the most by a newcomer shortstop in his first two games with a new club since 1920, according to Marquee's broadcast. 

On Opening Day, Swanson notched a three-hit game with one run and one RBI. He punched in a second three-hit game on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, earning one RBI and knocking one ball out of the park for his first home run of the season. 

Swanson is batting .750 through two games. He is also making a plethora of plays on the defensive end, robbing batters of hits. 

The Cubs are getting their money's worth from the Georgia native. They paid a pretty penny this offseason to the tune of a $177 million deal over seven years to acquire the All-Star shortstop. 

