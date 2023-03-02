Cubs Could Look to Add Bullpen Help, Hoyer Says

Cubs could add to bullpen, Hoyer says originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Cubs have made plenty of moves prior to the 2023 season, but they still have a few holes on the roster, and they may still make some additions before Cactus League play ends.

In a press session on Thursday, President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer said that the team could still look to make moves, especially in their bullpen.

“(We’re) generally done, but if someone came into camp, I wouldn’t be shocked,” Hoyer told media, including The Athletic’s Patrick Mooney. “There are some players out there – in particular, some relievers out there.”

In all likelihood, the Cubs would pursue a left-handed reliever, since Brandon Hughes is the only one they currently have on their 40-man roster.

The team does have both Brailyn Marquez and Anthony Kay in camp, but Marquez hasn’t pitched an inning in a regular season game since 2020, and Kay posted a 5.48 ERA in 13 minor-league games last season before being claimed on waivers in the offseason.

Fortunately for Hoyer and company, there are still decent left-handed pitchers left on the market.

The big name on the list is likely Zack Britton, who appeared in just three games with the New York Yankees last season. He has a career 3.13 ERA and has 154 saves, but hasn’t been a closer for several years.

The Cubs could also potentially look at Brad Hand, who had a 2.80 ERA and 38 strikeouts with the Philadelphia Phillies last season, or Will Smith, who had a 3.97 ERA in 65 games with the Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros.

