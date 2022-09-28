Cubs Convention Returning in 2023 After Two-Year Hiatus

By Tim Stebbins

After a two-year hiatus, Cubs Convention will return this winter.

The Cubs announced Wednesday their annual fan festival will return Jan. 13-15, 2023, with further details to be announced at a later date.

The Cubs last hosted the event in January 2020 — canceling it in 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns. A popular event among fans, Cubs Convention sees current and former players, coaches and executives gather in downtown Chicago during the middle of the offseason for a bevy of activities.

Further details, including ticket opportunities, will be updated at a later date here.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.

