Cubs Convention 2023 Weekend Passes Go on Sale Thursday

Weekend passes for Cubs Convention 2023 will go on sale Thursday, the Cubs announced.

Season-ticket holders will have an exclusive presale window for the popular fan festival — scheduled for Jan. 13-15, 2023, at the Sheraton Grand hotel in downtown Chicago — beginning at 10 a.m. Sales open to the general public at noon.

All-access weekend passes will cost $120 plus convenience fees for the general public. They're available at a discounted rate of $105 (plus convenience fees) to season-ticket holders. The limit is six per household.

Hotel packages for Cubs Convention went on sale last month.

Cubs Convention is returning in January for the first time since 2020 after COVID-19-related cancelations the past two winters.

The Cubs first held the event, which sees current and former players and coaches and executives gather for a variety of fan-related activities, in 1986.

