Cubs Convention 2023 Events Schedule Includes Ricketts Panel

Cubs Convention events include return of Ricketts panel originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs Convention is back, and so is the Ricketts family panel.

The Cubs on Thursday unveiled the schedule of events for the 2023 fan festival, set for Jan. 13-15 and returning after a two-year hiatus — with the ownership panel included for the first time since 2018.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts cited lack of interest in that panel for scrubbing it from the schedule in recent years.

The Cubs have drawn the ire of fans on social media this offseason as many top free agent targets have come off the board. Interest in that panel — scheduled for Day 2 of the convention — figures to be high.

The convention will open Friday Jan. 13 at 5 p.m. with a “Red Carpet Special” airing on Marquee Sports Network. Ricketts will then deliver opening remarks.

Some notable events and panels scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 14:

— “Baseball Operations Update” with team president Jed Hoyer and general manager Carter Hawkins

— “Ross and the Coaches” featuring manager David Ross and Co.

— A live episode of Ian Happ’s “The Compound” podcast

— “On the Mound” — with Jim Deshaies and members of the Cubs’ pitching staff

— “Business Operations Update” with business president Crane Kenney

— “The Road to Wrigley” with top Cubs prospects

Cubs Bingo and the Kids Only Press Conference, two fan-favorite events, will be held Saturday. “Harry Carayoke” is scheduled for Friday and Saturday, and a youth baseball/softball clinic on Sunday featuring current and former players.

The full list of attendees can be found here, and additional information here. The full schedule:

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.