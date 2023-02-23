Cubs Contest Will Award Softball Game, Sleepover Inside Wrigley Field

How you can win softball game or sleepover inside Wrigley originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Ever dreamed of playing ball at Wrigley Field? How about having a sleepover at the ballpark? For some fans those dreams will become a reality, as part of the Cubs’ “Wildest Dreams” sweepstakes.

Starting Friday and running through next Tuesday, all fans who purchase single game tickets to catch the Cubs at home will be automatically entered into a contest to win one of three prizes: the opportunity to invite 14 friends to play a softball game at Wrigley Field, a sleepover with three guests inside the ballpark, or 11 tickets to watch a Cubs game in a suite with food, drinks and goodie bags all provided.

Fans can also enter the sweepstakes by mailing a letter to the Cubs with their personal information indicating they’d like to be entered into the contest. Full rules for entering by buying tickets, or by mail can be found here.

Fans are limited to 10 entries per person/email address/household regardless of if they were entered via buying tickets or writing in to the team. Winners will be randomly chosen around Mar. 21, and each winner will have their choice of prize. That means all three winners could select the softball game, if they like.

The Cubs regular season begins Mar. 30 at home against the Brewers.

