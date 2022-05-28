Cubs' Clint Frazier Reveals Effective New Iowa Weight Loss Plan

Cubs’ Frazier reveals newly discovered weight-loss secret originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs outfielder Clint Frazier not only made a full recovery from his appendectomy to return from the injured list Saturday.

He also made a discovery that could revolutionize the weight-loss industry.

His secret?

Go to Iowa.

“I probably lost a few pounds,” he said when asked about his more svelte physique upon rejoining the team Saturday. “Probably just because I’m a very picky eater, and being in Des Moines, all they have is corn and beer.

“I didn’t drink or eat much there.”

So what’s wrong with corn and beer?

“Not my style,” Frazier said. “So I’m probably a few pounds lighter, but that’s not going to [adversely] affect me. I’ll probably move around a little bit now.”

So far so good.

“It was my first surgery, so I didn’t really know what to expect,” Frazier said. “I feel good right now, and I’m ready to go.”

Imagine the marketing slogans for a new wave of Frazier-inspired Iowa tourists:

Des Moines: Where the S’s are silent and the edible cuisine nonexistent.

