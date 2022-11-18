Cubs Claim Infielder Rylan Bannon Off Waivers From Braves

Cubs pick up infielder off waivers from Braves originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Cubs claimed second/third baseman Rylan Bannon off waivers from the Atlanta Braves on Friday.

The move adds another infield depth option to the Cubs' 40-man roster, which stands at 39 ahead of Friday's 7 p.m, non-tender deadline.

Bannon, who turns 27 in April, spent 2022 between the Orioles, Dodgers and Braves organizations, appearing in five big-league games between Baltimore and Atlanta that included his big-league debut.

He hit .249/.367/.421 across 99 Triple-A games, including a .328/.447/.478 slash line in 21 games with Atlanta's' affiliate. The Braves designated him for assignment last Friday.

Bannon is a Joliet native who attended Joliet Christian Academy. He was part of the package the Dodgers sent to the Orioles in the 2018 Manny Machado trade.

It's the second infield depth addition the Cubs have made this week, after acquiring Miles Mastrobuoni from the Rays Tuesday.

