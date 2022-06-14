Cubs' Christopher Morel's Hot Start Grabs Manny Machado's Attention

Morel’s impressive first month grabs Machado's attention originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

As pregame batting practice commenced Monday evening at Wrigley Field, Christopher Morel and Manny Machado posed behind home plate.

It was a picture-perfect moment between Morel, the Cubs’ rookie sensation, and Machado, the Padres’ perennial All-Star putting together an MVP-caliber season.

For all the firsts Morel has experienced through one month in the big leagues, that moment may rank high on the list. It was the first time he met Machado, a player he has long looked up to.

“He’s a really good third baseman,” Morel said. “He’s the best player, for me, like [Nolan] Arenado.”

Not that Morel needed any introduction.

“The first thing he told me was,” ‘Oh, look, the guy that first at-bat in the big leagues got a bat flip,’” said a smiling Morel of Machado.

Morel put himself on the baseball map with that home run and subsequent bat flip in his first career big-league at-bat.

A 22-game on-base streak to start his career — a Cubs franchise record — didn’t hurt either — not to mention his infectious energy and charismatic personality.

“[Machado] told me to keep working and play like you,” Morel said. “‘You have fun.’ He also told me ‘I like how you play.’

“It’s unbelievable that good players told me this. It’s amazing.”

Morel gave Machado another reason to be impressed Tuesday, robbing him of extra bases with a diving catch in the ninth inning.

Machado isn’t the only star player who’s paying attention to Morel’s impressive start. Nationals slugger and 18-year veteran Nelson Cruz recently reached out, too, via text message.

Said Morel of Cruz: "He told me, 'God bless you and keep going. I’m going to see you soon.’”

While the Nats don't visit Wrigley Field until August, Machado is in town this week, giving Morel an opportunity to learn from a guy he's admired from afar in recent years.

Morel has primarily played center field for the Cubs, also seeing time at shortstop, second and third base.

He went up to Machado to discuss his approach defensively at third base, where Machado has won a pair of Gold Gloves, and his mentality at the plate.

“I asked him what he thinks when he goes to hit," Morel said. “He told me, ‘I don’t change anything. Same approach. I try to be consistent with my approach in the game, like don’t change no matter what’s going on.

"'If I get to make a few adjustments, I make adjustments in the game, but not change my approach.’”

Morel had an incredible first month in the big leagues and is proving he belongs at the highest level.

And for him, just as "incredible" is the reception he's received from some of his peers in the game.

"It's something incredible," Morel said. "They are players that you grow up admiring, watching on TV. It's a blessing. It's really something.

"It's an honor, something that just makes me feel proud that they're reaching out to me to give me that type of recognition."

