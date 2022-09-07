Cubs' Christopher Morel's Classy Gesture to Fans After Win Vs. Reds

Morel's classy gesture to Cubs fans after win over Reds originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Christopher Morel has emerged as a fan favorite with his play during his rookie 2022 season, and he continues to endear himself to Cubs Nation.

Morel helped the Cubs beat the Reds Tuesday night, knocking in a pair of late insurance runs in a 9-3 win over Cincinnati.

After the game, he stuck around on the field to sign autographs and take photos with fans, and classy gestured captured by Marquee's Scott Changnon.

Christopher Morel stayed after the game until the very last fan in line got a photo or autograph. #Cubs #ItsDifferentHere pic.twitter.com/JX0RtsbPTn — Scott Changnon (@ScottyChags) September 7, 2022

Morel, who burst onto the scene earlier this season with a home run in his first big-league plate appearance, regularly comes onto the field before games to meet and greet fans.

Not only has he earned the attention of the fan base this season, but some of the biggest names in the sport.

