Cubs' Christopher Morel Ties Willson Contreras' Franchise Record

Morel makes history, ties Contreras' franchise record originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Christopher Morel's strong start to his big-league career has officially reached historic levels.

With a well-struck single in the sixth inning Monday night, Morel has reached base in 13 straight games to start his big-league career. That ties Cubs catcher Willson Contreras for the longest such streak in franchise history.

Morel has continued to impress the Cubs since they called him up from Double-A Tennessee two weeks ago. That base hit Monday bumped his slash line to .292/.393/.479 in his 13 games.

He's also played four different positions — third base, second base, center field and shortstop — in the early going and has taken over the leadoff spot of late.

It's quite the start for the high-energy 22-year-old, who made as good of a first impression as possible with a home run in his first career plate appearance.

