Cubs' Christopher Morel, the ‘One-Man Bench,' Key to Future

The ‘one-man bench' that's key to Cubs future originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

As the Cubs transition into this new era and look to build their next great team, Christopher Morel’s versatility looks to be extremely valuable for their future.

“You feel like it’s a one-man bench,” manager David Ross said of the versatile Morel before Friday’s series opener vs. the Red Sox.

Illinois' primary Election Day is June 28. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android for the latest voters' guide and results.

Morel, who signed with the Cubs as a shortstop out of the Dominican Republic in 2015, has brought the versatility he demonstrated in the minor leagues to the majors. He’s played four positions with the Cubs already.

Friday was his ninth start of the season at second base. He’s also played three games at third and two at shortstop — in addition to his 30 in center field.

Ross even expressed confidence Morel could handle more.

“You can move him around — second, short, third, center, either corner outfield spot,” Ross said.

It’s not just that Morel can move around the diamond. The eye test tells you he plays those four positions adequately, if not well, especially considering he has a cannon for an arm.

Wednesday vs. the Reds, Morel threw Tommy Pham out at the plate after catching a line drive in relatively deep center field.

Christopher Morel shows off the cannon! pic.twitter.com/47yOTQw8RO — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 30, 2022

Friday, he helped turn a 5-4-3 double play on a grounder to third that backed Patrick Wisdom up the foul line near the outfield grass.

He later moved to center after Nico Hoerner pinch hit and stayed in at shortstop, moving Andrelton Simmons to second.

Having versatile players is obviously valuable in today's game, and it's a growing trend as teams carry more pitchers on their rosters than years past, leaving fewer bench spots.

That makes players like Morel a necessity.

“Being able to move guys around, that flexibility is super valuable,” Ross said. “The fact [Morel has] been really clean on the infield so far with the limited looks we've gotten, it’s fun for me to be able to mix and match as best we can.

“That, going forward, as we know, is really valuable in today's game.”

Maybe at some point Morel will settle into a single position as other players emerge from the Cubs farm system. Before he was a Gold Glove shortstop, Javy Báez moved around the infield to start his career because he was a strong defender at multiple spots.

Morel, who hit a game-tying two-run home run Friday, holds a .282/.340/.506 slash line with eight home runs in 41 games this season.

As long as he hits, he'll have a home on the Cubs' big-league roster.

Maybe a mobile home.

“In my eyes, the value is his flexibility,” Ross said.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.