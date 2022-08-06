Cubs' Christopher Morel (Hamstring) Exits Vs. Marlins Saturday

Cubs' Morel (hamstring) exits early against Marlins originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Rookie Christopher Morel exited Saturday's game against the Marlins with right hamstring tightness, the Cubs announced.

It was not immediately clear what may have caused the hamstring issue, but manager David Ross pinch hit Nick Madrigal for Morel in the sixth inning.

The Cubs announced in the eighth inning Morel is considered day-to-day.

Morel entered Saturday 0-for-23 in his previous eight games. After grounding out to third base in his first plate appearance, he singled his second trip to the plate to break his hit-less skid.

This post will be updated.

