Cubs Chairman Tom Ricketts: ‘We Will Be Active in Free Agency'

Team chairman Tom Ricketts vowed to provide the resources necessary for the Cubs front office to spend this winter in a letter to fans Tuesday.

"We will be active in free agency and have the necessary resources available to substantially supplement our current roster," Ricketts wrote. "As Jed [Hoyer] has demonstrated, we will be driven by intelligent decision-making as we build a roster that can win games in the postseason – year in and year out."

That echoes what Ricketts said a year ago in an end-of-season letter to fans, in which he said the Cubs "have the resources necessary to compete in 2022 and beyond, and we will use them."

Seiya Suzuki and Marcus Stroman highlighted the Cubs' biggest additions last winter.

The Cubs just wrapped up their second straight losing season, and Hoyer met the media to recap 2022 and look ahead to the offseason on Monday.

That near hour-long media session included asking Hoyer what a successful offseason will look like to him.

"I think last year we talked a lot about intelligent spending, and I think we’ll certainly look to do that again," Hoyer said. "I want to build on the momentum that we created at the end of the year, but I know we have some holes to fill.

"We'll be aggressive to try to fill those holes in the best way possible. I think we can definitely compete next year, and we also want to create something lasting and special."

The Cubs went 35-57 in the first half but had a strong finish to 2022, going 39-31.

Ricketts thanked fans for their "unwavering spirit and support," in Tuesday's letter, adding the family "does not take [fans'] loyalty for granted nor our responsibility to be stewards of this beloved franchise."

"There is positive momentum in our organization," Ricketts wrote. "Jed Hoyer and his team are building an expansive core of young high-ceiling players while making investments in infrastructure and technology to help them reach their maximum potential."

