Cubs Catcher Yan Gomes (Oblique) Scratched; Willson Contreras Also Out

Yan Gomes (oblique) scratched from Cubs lineup vs. Reds originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

CINCINNATI — As if the Cubs didn’t already know how fleeting any depth in baseball is anywhere, they started catching hell Tuesday in a way they hadn’t experienced since last year, when they went through an eye-popping eight backup catchers.

Manager David Ross was barely done talking about how Willson Contreras’ gimpy hamstring won’t put him on the injured list after all when the Cubs’ other All-Star catcher, Yan Gomes, was scratched from the lineup because of oblique tightness.

P.J. Higgins, who was called up from the minors Sunday to cover Contreras’ absence from the lineup, took over for Gomes for a second start in three days.

Ross said before the game that Contreras might be ready to return to the lineup Wednesday or Thursday, depending on continued progress that had him running at about 70-percent strength with no issues Tuesday.

But that seemed more likely to be as the Cubs’ DH instead of behind the plate right away. At least until Gomes was scratched.

“It depends on how Yan feels,” Ross said of the softer return as DH, alluding to Gomes’ oblique even before the late scratch. “Everybody’s got a little something going on. The nice thing about the DH is we can bring him back and not have so much wear and tear on the legs behind the dish, but really the issue is more running, anyway.”

Tuesday was a benchmark day for a decision on Contreras, who left Saturday’s game with the tightness, because the maximum a 10-day IL move can be backdated is three days.

