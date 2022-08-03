Cubs-Cardinals Postponed: Doubleheader Thursday

By Gordon Wittenmyer

Cubs-Cardinals postponed: doubleheader Thursday originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

ST. LOUIS — The second game of the Cubs-Cardinals series at Busch Stadium was rained out Wednesday night and postponed to 12:15 p.m. Thursday as part of a day-night doubleheader.

The second game Thursday is the regularly scheduled 6:45 p.m. game.

Left-hander Justin Steele (4-7) was scheduled to start Wednesday against Cardinals All-Star Miles Mikolas (8-8); they will be pushed back to Thursday.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Cubs did not immediately determine which game Steele will start. Right-hander Marcus Stroman (3-5) was scheduled to start Thursday night's game against former Cub Jose Quintana (3-5).

The Cubs have lost four of the first five games during a road trip that began in San Francisco.

They have not scored a run since Saturday.

Local

Kim Foxx 2 hours ago

Kim Foxx's Office Faces Questions, Criticism Amid Large Number of Resignations

kentucky flooding 2 hours ago

Suburban Animal Rescue Collecting Donations for Pets, People Impacted by Devastating Kentucky Floods

Click here to subscribe to the Cubs Talk Podcast for free.

Download
Download MyTeams Today!
Copyright RSN
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us