Cubs-Cardinals Postponed: Doubleheader Thursday

ST. LOUIS — The second game of the Cubs-Cardinals series at Busch Stadium was rained out Wednesday night and postponed to 12:15 p.m. Thursday as part of a day-night doubleheader.

The second game Thursday is the regularly scheduled 6:45 p.m. game.

Left-hander Justin Steele (4-7) was scheduled to start Wednesday against Cardinals All-Star Miles Mikolas (8-8); they will be pushed back to Thursday.

The Cubs did not immediately determine which game Steele will start. Right-hander Marcus Stroman (3-5) was scheduled to start Thursday night's game against former Cub Jose Quintana (3-5).

The Cubs have lost four of the first five games during a road trip that began in San Francisco.

They have not scored a run since Saturday.

