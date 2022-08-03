Cubs-Cardinals postponed: doubleheader Thursday originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
ST. LOUIS — The second game of the Cubs-Cardinals series at Busch Stadium was rained out Wednesday night and postponed to 12:15 p.m. Thursday as part of a day-night doubleheader.
The second game Thursday is the regularly scheduled 6:45 p.m. game.
Left-hander Justin Steele (4-7) was scheduled to start Wednesday against Cardinals All-Star Miles Mikolas (8-8); they will be pushed back to Thursday.
The Cubs did not immediately determine which game Steele will start. Right-hander Marcus Stroman (3-5) was scheduled to start Thursday night's game against former Cub Jose Quintana (3-5).
The Cubs have lost four of the first five games during a road trip that began in San Francisco.
They have not scored a run since Saturday.