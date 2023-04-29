Cubs Call Up Caleb Kilian to Start Saturday, Place Hughes on IL

Cubs call up Caleb Kilian, place Brandon Hughes on IL originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Cubs have recalled right-hander Caleb Kilian from AAA Iowa, who is slated to make his season debut Saturday afternoon in Miami against the Marlins, the team announced.

In a corresponding move, the Cubs placed lefty reliever Brandon Hughes on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to April 27, due to left knee inflammation.

Kilian, who turns 26 at the beginning of June, made his big league debut with the Cubs last year after being acquired alongside outfielder Alexander Canario from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for Kris Bryant.

In limited big league work last year, Kilian struggled to get into a rhythm, surrendering 13 earned runs and 12 walks across 11.1 innings in three starts.

While he's posted slightly better numbers at AAA Iowa so far in 2023, Kilian's four home runs allowed in just 11.1 innings with the I-Cubs this year is eye-popping after the righty didn't surrender any home runs during his time with the big league club in 2022.

The Cubs will look to Kilian to hold down the spot in the rotation for injured Jameson Taillon, who remains on the IL with a groin injury. According to Jordan Bastian of MLB.com, Taillon is throwing off the mound on Saturday, ramping up for an impending return.

Hughes will head to the IL for the second time this season, leaving the Cubs without a left-handed reliever once again. The 27-year-old southpaw has appeared in five games thus far in 2023, fanning nine while allowing two earned runs over 5.2 innings.

The Cubs play the Marlins in Miami Saturday afternoon at 3:05 p.m. local time.

