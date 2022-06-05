Cubs' Caleb Kilian's MLB Debut Something to Dream on

Cubs’ Kilian’s MLB debut something to dream on originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Caleb Kilian emerged in the Cubs’ dugout late Saturday morning, soaking in the sights and sounds of Wrigley Field before a doubleheader against the Cardinals.

“It was breathtaking when I first walked out there to see this place,” said Kilian, who added Wrigley is the “coolest ballpark ever.”

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Seven hours later, Kilian, the Cubs’ No. 5 prospect per MLB Pipeline and the organization’s top pitching prospect, made his big-league debut Saturday night — the most anticipated debut by a Cubs starting pitcher in recent memory.

A debut that literally started off perfect and, all in all, was a promising opening act for Kilian in the big leagues.

Caleb Kilian in the house. pic.twitter.com/HWeerBioO1 — Tim Stebbins (@tim_stebbins) June 4, 2022

Kilian allowed three runs, three hits and two walks in five innings, striking out six, in the Cubs' 10-inning 7-4 loss.

He was perfect through three innings, retiring the first nine Cardinals hitters he faced on 31 pitches, four on strikeouts.

The word of the day is:



Repertoire pic.twitter.com/9ljeYYX1m7 — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 4, 2022

Heck, Kilian was so efficient early on that he only needed three pitches to strike out the first hitter he faced, Tommy Edman.

He needed four to strike out Nolan Gorman, the second hitter he faced, and cracked Paul Goldschmidt's bat for a groundout — all an early confidence booster, Kilian said.

“I was honestly just thinking about throwing at the mitt each pitch, one at a time,” said Kilian, whose mom, dad, aunt and several friends were among the 31,673 in attendance Saturday.

“I was not trying to let the whole moment get to me. Just breathe and relax out there.”

It would have been easy for the moment to get to him.

Baseball America elevated Kilian to its No. 100 prospect in the game earlier this week. He’s the guy the Cubs acquired from the Giants last summer for former MVP and 2016 champ Kris Bryant.

And all that fails to mention the Cubs’ dreadful track record in developing big-league starting pitching over the last decade.

In fact, you could argue Kilian’s outing Saturday was the most anticipated big-league debut by a Cubs starting pitcher since Mark Prior in 2002.

Jeff Samardzija (2008), Adbert Alzolay (2019) and Brailyn Marquez (2020) all debuted as relievers.

When asked whether he feels all the buzz and hoopla around him, Kilian chuckled.

"I just think people come out here to watch the Cubs,” he said.

Besides, Kilian had time to shake out the nerves. He got the call to the big leagues from the Cubs on Thursday — his 25th birthday.

“It was the best birthday present ever,” Kilian said.

He got to Chicago Friday night and, understandably, had a hard time sleeping.

“I could hear my heartbeat,” Kilian said, laughing. “I'm glad I was able to fall asleep and get some rest, but I think most of the nerves were yesterday.”

He looked cool, calm and collected after a rough fourth inning, when he allowed all three of his runs and threw 30 pitches. He walked leadoff man Tommy Edman on four pitches, threw a run-scoring wild pitch and allowed a two-run double.

He got out of the inning with his pitch count in good shape and manager David Ross sent him back out for the fifth.

“Give him a reset,” Ross said. “The wheels didn’t fall off in some extent. He’s been a starter for a long time and they’re going to have an inning or two like that from time to time.

“Just get him back on that horse. He handled that really well.”

Kilian was called up from Triple-A Iowa this week during a grueling stretch on the Cubs’ schedule and at a time when they have multiple starting pitchers on the injured list.

"I'm happy for him," Ross said pregame. "All the hard work has paid off. You try not to hype it up too much.

"I don't think any one player is ever like the savior, right? We put these labels on young men. We'll analyze [the start] afterwards."

Whether this is a quick hello until Kilian likely joins the Cubs rotation at some point this summer, he showed why the Cubs are so high on him. And perhaps Saturday will be a day Cubs fans look back on for a long time.

It's certainly a day Kilian will remember forever.

“It was the best day ever, best day of my life,” Kilian said. “To be able to debut at Wrigley, Saturday night against the Cardinals and it starts raining, tie game in the ninth.

“I couldn't ask for anything better."

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.