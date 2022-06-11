Cubs' Caleb Kilian in Play for 2nd Start With Wade Miley IL Move

Caleb Kilian in play for 2nd start with Wade Miley IL move originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

NEW YORK — Cubs left-hander Wade Miley returned to the injured list Saturday three innings after returning from the same shoulder injury on Friday.

And that could put top pitching prospect Caleb Kilian back in play for a return engagement in the Cubs’ rotation for at least a start sometime in the next two weeks.

Miley said he felt fine in his return start Friday until one pitch in the third inning when he felt the same twinge in the back of his shoulder — putting him back on the IL with the strain just one day after starter Marcus Stroman went on the IL for shoulder inflammation.

That leaves the Cubs with four healthy starters, counting rookie Matt Swarmer, who made his third career start Saturday against the Yankees.

In the midst of a stretch of games for 17 straight days, the Cubs will next need a fifth starter Wednesday at home against the Padres, then in Pittsburgh and in St. Louis each of the next two turns through the rotation.

Kilian’s schedule at Triple-A Iowa lines up for that spot, and he’s expected to get at least one or two of those starts. Swingman Alec Mills is another candidate.

Kilian retired nine straight to open his big-league debut June 4 against the Cardinals before allowing three in the fourth then regrouping to finish with a scoreless fifth.

Meanwhile, veteran Kyle Hendricks returns to the rotation Tuesday at home after getting a prescribed break since his June 1 start because of shoulder fatigue following a short spring and heavy early-season workload.

Reliever Michael Rucker, who was optioned to Iowa on Friday, was recalled Saturday to rejoin the bullpen as the corresponding move to Miley going on the IL.

