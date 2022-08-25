Cubs' Cade Horton, Jackson Ferris' Wrigley Tour Chance to Daydream

Wrigley visit chance for Cubs’ Horton, Ferris to daydream originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Hours before Thursday’s game against the Cardinals, Cade Horton and Jackson Ferris stood in front of lockers in the Cubs clubhouse putting on a jersey and cap.

A few lockers away stood Christopher Morel, and Keegan Thompson walked by to head down the clubhouse tunnel.

No, Horton and Ferris were not suiting up to prepare for an August matchup with the rival Cardinals. They were flanked by friends and families, posing for photos during a tour of Wrigley Field.

It may have only been a taste of the gameday atmosphere at the Friendly Confines, but the experience was enough for Horton and Ferris to daydream on.

“Oh, yeah. I mean, it's definitely a kid's dream to play in the big leagues,” said Horton, the Cubs’ first-round pick in last month’s draft.

“When I come over here, I feel like a kid again. And hopefully one day I will get to play here.”

Said Ferris, the Cubs’ second-round pick: “You have to almost imagine yourself out on the mound, just like what it'd be like in front of all these fans. It’s super cool to imagine yourself doing it all.”

NBC SPORTS CHICAGO Horton

The Cubs drafted Horton 7th overall out of University of Oklahoma. Ferris was the No. 47 overall pick out of IMG Academy and signed with the Cubs, forgoing his collegiate commitment to Ole Miss.

Thursday was the first time Horton and Ferris have ever visited Chicago, and it’s easy to imagine their favorite part of the day: walking out onto Wrigley Field.

“I can feel the history. It feels super cool,” Horton said. “The ivy is awesome. It's unreal.”

Said Ferris: “It definitely lives up to the history that it has, so super cool.”

Horton and Ferris both said sharing Thursday with their loved ones meant a lot given all the support they’ve received to this point.

For Ferris, the experience had another unique layer to it. His grandfather, Frank, grew up in suburban Riverside a Cubs fan.

Ferris’ dad is from Boston and his family members are Red Sox fans— which made meeting David Ross — a 2013 champ with Boston — special.

“Seeing [Ross], everyone was just like, ‘Oh my gosh,’” Ferris said. “He came up and talked to me. They were like, ‘wow.’ It was super cool.”

NBC SPORTS CHICAGO Ferris

Horton and Ferris have been spending time in Arizona getting acclimated to pro ball. Ferris took a break after his high school season ended and will get back on the mound next week.

Horton has been throwing bullpens, and both pitchers will participate in Instructional League this fall and be around the team this winter, Jed Hoyer said.

Horton and Ferris are a few years away from being major-league ready, but they’re already feeling at home at Wrigley — and looking forward to realizing a dream.

“I just know the fans get rowdy,” Horton said of the North Side faithful. “They're very passionate and I love that. I love the environment here.”

