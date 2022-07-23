Cubs' Cade Horton Among 8 of Team's Top 10 Draft Picks to Sign

Cubs sign 8 of top 10 draft picks, including Horton originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Cubs announced they have so far signed eight of their top 10 picks in the 2022 MLB Draft, including first-round selection Cade Horton.

In addition to Horton, the Cubs have signed shortstop Christopher Paciolla (third round), and right-handed pitchers Brandon Birdsell (fifth), Will Frisch (sixth), Nick Hull (seventh), Mason McGwire (eighth), Connor Noland (ninth) and Brody McCullough (10th).

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Of the Cubs' first 10 picks, high schoolers Jackson Ferris (second round) and two-way prospect Nazier Mulé (fourth) remain unsigned.

Mulé — who's committed to play collegiately at Miami — announced Friday he intends to sign with Cubs.

Mark it down: July 22, 2022 is officially Nazier Mule Day in the City of Paterson.



Hear from friends, family, loved ones and the future Chicago Cub himself on a day of celebration from his New Jersey hometown â¬ï¸



ð½ï¸: https://t.co/Xt5cz9O5Yg pic.twitter.com/1SvYeY8UwJ — Jersey Sports Zone (@JSZ_Sports) July 23, 2022

VP of scouting Dan Kantrovitz said this week he would be surprised if the Cubs sign all 20 of their picks but anticipates they'll sign 18-19, which he would be "really happy" with.

MORE: Why Cubs loaded 2022 draft class with pitching

The rest of the Cubs' picks who currently are unsigned:

LHP Branden Noriega (11th round)

RHP Mathew Peters (12th)

RHP Luis Rujano (13th)

RHP Shane Marshall (14th)

C Haydn McGeary (15th)

RHP JP Wheat (16th)

OF Andy Garriola (17th)

RHP Garrett Brown (18th)

RHP Brock Blatter (19th)

OF KeShun Collier (20th)

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.