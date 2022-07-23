Cubs' Cade Horton Among 8 of Team's Top 10 Draft Picks to Sign

The Cubs announced they have so far signed eight of their top 10 picks in the 2022 MLB Draft, including first-round selection Cade Horton.

In addition to Horton, the Cubs have signed shortstop Christopher Paciolla (third round), and right-handed pitchers Brandon Birdsell (fifth), Will Frisch (sixth), Nick Hull (seventh), Mason McGwire (eighth), Connor Noland (ninth) and Brody McCullough (10th).

Of the Cubs' first 10 picks, high schoolers Jackson Ferris (second round) and two-way prospect Nazier Mulé (fourth) remain unsigned.

Mulé — who's committed to play collegiately at Miami — announced Friday he intends to sign with Cubs.

VP of scouting Dan Kantrovitz said this week he would be surprised if the Cubs sign all 20 of their picks but anticipates they'll sign 18-19, which he would be "really happy" with.

The rest of the Cubs' picks who currently are unsigned:

LHP Branden Noriega (11th round)

RHP Mathew Peters (12th)

RHP Luis Rujano (13th)

RHP Shane Marshall (14th)

C Haydn McGeary (15th)

RHP JP Wheat (16th)

OF Andy Garriola (17th)

RHP Garrett Brown (18th)

RHP Brock Blatter (19th)

OF KeShun Collier (20th)

