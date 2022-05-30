Cubs' ‘Brothers' Christopher Morel, Nelson Velázquez Reunited

‘Brothers’ Morel, Velázquez together again with Cubs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

When Nelson Velázquez walked into the Cubs clubhouse for the first time Monday, he found comfort in a familiar face.

“He’s my bestie,” said Velázquez of Cubs utilityman Christopher Morel. “I'm very happy that he's here with me right now.”

Morel, of course, was called up by the Cubs from Double-A Tennessee two weeks ago, and Velázquez reunited with him Monday. The Cubs promoted Velázquez from Triple-A Iowa, and he made his MLB debut in the doubleheader vs. the Brewers.

And as Velázquez indicates, his relationship with Morel goes back a while. They’ve been teammates on three Cubs minor leagues affiliates since 2018, most recently last month with Tennessee.

Except, Morel had a slightly different description for the relationship between him and Velázquez.

“Nelson for me is like a brother, really,” Morel said. “Inside the baseball field, outside the baseball field.

“The only thing that's missing is blood between us. We get along super well. He's been there to support me, help me out. I've been there as well.”

As Morel explains it, he and Velázquez have gotten along "great" from the very beginning. Velázquez, a fifth round draft pick in 2017, joined Morel in the organization that summer.

The proximities of Morel’s home country (Dominican Republic) and Velázquez’ (Puerto Rico) (Velázquez) helped kick-start their relationship.

“We've always been together, ever since five years ago,” said Morel, who homered in first career plate appearance, of Velázquez, who had a pair of singles across the doubleheader.

“We just got along great. We are like brothers.”

Together, until earlier this month. The Cubs promoted Velázquez to Triple-A Iowa.

Morel was promoted soon after that, only instead of joining Velázquez in Iowa, he was called him up to the big leagues. It gave Velázquez confidence he could soon join his friend.

“I said, ‘I’m pretty close.’ Velázquez said. “He's a little bit more electric than me, but we have the same game. We’re aggressive every time.

"When I saw they called him up, I said I’m pretty close to it, so let’s keep working.”

Velázquez has been on a steady rise to the big leagues since last summer. The Cubs promoted him from Single-A South Bend to Tennessee, where he had a strong performance at the plate over the season’s final few months.

He carried that momentum into the 2021 Arizona Fall League, winning MVP honors while also earning a spot on the Cubs’ 40-man roster last November.

“When they put me on the Double-A team and called me up to Triple-A, I’ve been trying to stay with the same approach," Velazquez said, "still having the same consistent at-bats. I think it’s helping me this year.”

Velázquez called his family and personal trainer when the Cubs called him up — and texted Morel saying he would see him soon.

"And I told him stop kidding, like you're kidding with me," Morel said.

“I'm just excited for the opportunity to be here and also play together.”

