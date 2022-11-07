Cubs' Brennen Davis, Ed Howard, Miguel Amaya Injury Updates

Injury updates on Cubs prospects Davis, Howard, Amaya originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs VP of player development Jared Banner provided injury updates on some of the organization's top prospects at the GM Meetings in Las Vegas on Monday.

Brennen Davis, the Cubs’ No. 2 prospect (MLB Pipeline), is expected to be ready for spring training after his Arizona Fall League experience was cut short by what Banner called “general soreness.”

Get updates on what's happening in the Chicago area to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Davis was playing in the AFL after missing a chunk of the minor-league season due to back surgery.

Banner was asked whether Davis' long layoff this season may have contributed to what popped up in the AFL.

"I don't want to speculate," Banner said. "But whenever you have to take that much time off from physical activity, it can make returning a little bit bumpy and nonlinear. But we expect him to be fully ready and back shortly."

Catching prospect Miguel Amaya is also expected to be ready for spring training. He was slated to play in the AFL before suffering a Lisfranc injury in his left foot while playing for Double-A Tennessee that required surgery.

Amaya, one of the Cubs’ top prospects in recent seasons, played in 40 minor-league games in 2022 after returning from offseason Tommy John surgery. He was set to catch in the AFL after exclusively DH-ing with Tennessee.

Shortstop and 2020 first-round pick Ed Howard is currently rehabbing in Arizona after undergoing season-ending left hip surgery in May. Howard suffered the injury on a freak baserunning play.

The hope is Howard will begin light baseball activities after Thanksgiving, Banner said.

Alexander Canario underwent surgery for a fractured left ankle last week and will undergo surgery for a dislocated left shoulder this week.

Canario was hurt running to first base playing in the Dominican Winter League and will not be ready for the start of next season, Banner said, with no specific timeline provided beyond that.

Contributing from Las Vegas: Gordon Wittenmyer

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.