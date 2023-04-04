Cubs Assign Crow-Armstrong, Top Prospects to Minor League Teams

Cubs’ set 2023 minor league rosters originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Cubs have already begun their 2023 season, but their minor league affiliates are busily preparing for the start of their respective campaigns, finalizing rosters and figuring out which of the team’s top prospects will be coming to town this spring.

The Double-A Tennessee Smokies' roster will include outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong, the top-ranked prospect in the Cubs’ system, according to MLB Pipeline.

Pitchers Jordan Wicks, the No. 6 prospect in the Cubs’ system, and Ryan Jensen also figure to be in the mix for the Smokies, as will outfielder Owen Caissie, outfielder Jordan Nwogu and catcher Miguel Amaya.

Elsewhere in the system, the team has finalized their Single-A affiliate rosters, and they feature some of the team’s top prospects. Outfielder Kevin Alcántara, the No. 2 prospect in the Cubs’ system, will start the season with the South Bend Cubs, while pitcher Cade Horton and infielder Cristian Hernandez will both begin the campaign with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans.

Both teams will start their seasons later this week.

Here are the full rosters for the Cubs’ Single-A and Double-A affiliates (the Cubs' Triple-A affiliate in Iowa already began play over the weekend):

Tennessee Smokies (Double-A Affiliate):

Pitchers – Hunter Bigge, Ben Brown (Cubs’ No. 8 prospect), Ben Hecht, Porter Hodge, Bailey Horn, Ryan Jensen, Chris Kachmar, Riley Martin, Michael McAvene, Daniel Palencia, Walker Powell, Jake Reindl, Dalton Stambaugh, Cayne Ueckert, Jordan Wicks

Catchers – Pablo Aliendo, Miguel Amaya, Caleb Knight

Infielders – Bryce Ball, Nelson Maldonado, BJ Murray, Chase Strumpf, Luis Vazquez, Luis Verdugo, Andy Weber

Outfielders – Pete Crow-Armstrong, Owen Caissie, Zach Davis, Jordan Nwogu, Cole Roederer

South Bend Cubs (High-A Affiliate):

Pitchers – Brandon Birdsell, brad Deppermann, Kohl Franklin, Richard Gallardo, Carlos Guzman, Adam Laskey, Luke Little, Joe Nahas, Connor Noland, Sheldon Reed, Tyler Santana, Frankie Scalzo Jr., Sam Thoresen, Didier Vargas, Chase Watkins, Jarod Wright

Catchers – David Avita, Ethan Hearn, Haydn McGeary, Casey Opitz

Infield – Josue Huma, Kevin Made, Scott McKeon, Juan Mora, Fabian Pertuz, Liam Spence

Outfield – Kevin Alcántara (Cubs’ No. 2 prospect), DJ Artis, Bradlee Beesley, Yohendrick Pinago, Jacob Wetzel

Myrtle Beach Pelicans (Low-A Affiliate):

Pitchers – Jake Aldrich, Michael Arias, Yovanny Cabrera, Angel Gonzalez, Saul Gonzalez, Angel Hernandez, Cade Horton (Cubs’ No. 4 prospect), Nick Hull, Grant Kipp, Brody McCullough, Koen Moreno, Branden Noriega, Johzan Oquendo, Erian Rodriguez, Jose Romero, Marino Santy, Kevin Waldez

Catchers – Moises Ballesteros, Miguel Fabrizio, Malcom Quintero

Infield – Reivaj Garcia, Cristian Hernandez (Cubs’ No. 10 prospect), Rafael Morel, Miguel Pabon, Reginald Preciado, Pedro Ramirez, Felix Stevens

Outfield – Parker Chevers, Jefferson Encarnacion, Christian Franklin, Andy Garriola



