Cubs Announce Opening Day Lineup Against Brewers

It may not crack 50 degrees in Chicago on Thursday, but for baseball fans things are certainly a little brighter. Opening Day is here, and with it, announcements of who will begin the year on each team’s 26-man roster. Here’s who will start the season on the Cubs’ big-league roster, and their lineup for Thursday’s season opener against the Brewers:

Hoerner (2B) Swanson (SS) Happ (LF) Bellinger (CF) Mancini (DH) Gomes (C) Hosmer (1B) Wisdom (3B) Mastrobuoni (RF)

Starter: Stroman

STARTING PITCHERS

Drew Smyly, Justin Steele, Marcus Stroman, Jameson Taillon, Hayden Wesneski

This rotation, barring injury, is completely set, with Wesneski earning the final roster spot over the weekend.

RELIEF PITCHERS

Adbert Alzolay, Javier Assad, Brad Boxberger, Michael Fulmer, Mark Leiter, Jr., Julian Merryweather, Michael Rucker, Keegan Thompson

Brandon Hughes’ knee discomfort was bad enough to warrant a stint on the IL to begin the year. That’s important, because now the Cubs have no lefties in their bullpen.

CATCHERS

Yan Gomes, Tucker Barnhart, Luis Torrens

Torrens had an impressive spring at the plate and earned a roster spot. Behind the dish, both Gomes and Barnhart have earned rave reviews from Cubs pitchers.

INFIELDERS

Eric Hosmer, Nico Hoerner, Patrick Wisdom, Dansby Swanson, Nick Madrigal, Miles Mastrobuoni, Edwin Ríos

The Cubs are set in the middle infield for a long time with Hoerner and Swanson.

OUTFIELDERS

Ian Happ, Cody Bellinger

The Cubs only have two designated outfielders to start the season since Seiya Suzuki is starting the year on the IL. Wisdom and Mastrobuoni may help out here.

INFIELDER/OUTFIELDER

Trey Mancini

Mancini has bounced between first base and the outfield for his entire career, and that versatility will be especially helpful due to the aforementioned Suzuki injury.

