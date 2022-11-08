Cubs Announce David Ross' 2023 Coaching Staff With New Additions

Cubs announce changes to coaching staff for 2023 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Cubs announced David Ross’ 2023 coaching staff Tuesday with three new additions.

Dustin Kelly has officially been named hitting coach, replacing Greg Brown, whom the Cubs parted ways with after one season.

Jim Adduci has been named assistant hitting coach, game planning, while Alex Smith has been named a major league data development and process coach.

In all, 11 coaches are returning from 2022 — including staff assistant Juan Cabreja transitioning to assistant hitting coach and Jonathan Mota transitioning to a major league coach from staff assistant. The other returnees:

Andy Green, bench coach (fourth season)

Tommy Hottovy, pitching coach (fifth season)

Willie Harris, third base coach (third season)

Mike Napoli, first base coach (fourth season on staff, second in position)

Daniel Moskos, assistant pitching coach (second season)

Johnny Washington, assistant hitting coach (second season)

Chris Young, bullpen coach (fourth season)

Craig Driver, game strategy and catching coach (fourth season on staff, second in position)

Garrett Lloyd, bullpen catcher (second season)

Kelly has spent the past two seasons as Cubs minor-league hitting coordinator after serving as a minor-league hitting coach in the Dodgers organization from 2018-20.

He’s the latest in a long line of hitting coaches the Cubs have had during the Theo Epstein/Jed Hoyer front office era.

Adduci spent the last two seasons as assistant director, run production after a 16-season professional career that included five big-league seasons. He was in the Cubs farm system from 2007-12 and played for them in 2019.

Cabreja spent the last six seasons as a major league staff assistant and has been with the Cubs organization since 2004.

Mota spent the last two seasons as a staff assistant and is entering his seventh year in the organization. His responsibilities will include working with infielders and infield defense. A former infielder himself, Mota played with the Cubs in the minor leagues from 2004-15.

Smith previously served as assistant director of major league data and development and coordinator of major league data in development. He joined the Cubs in 2015 after graduating from Cornell University.

