Cubs Announce 2021 Dates for Wrigley Field Concerts Postponed Due to COVID

The Chicago Cubs have announced rescheduled dates for most of last summer's concerts at Wrigley Field that were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The artists now slated to play the Friendly Confines this year after canceling last year's shows include Chris Stapleton, Guns N' Roses, Lady Gaga, Maroon 5 and more.

The dates for each show are now listed on the Cubs' concert website as follows:

Chris Stapleton: July 17 (originally scheduled for Aug. 29, 2020)

Guns N' Roses: July 21 (originally scheduled for July 26, 2020)

The Hella Mega Tour with Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer: Aug. 15 (originally scheduled for Aug. 13, 2020)

Lady Gaga: Aug. 27 (originally scheduled for Aug. 14, 2020)

Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe: Aug. 29 (originally scheduled for Aug. 28, 2020)

Maroon 5: Aug. 30 (originally scheduled for June 13, 2020)

Tickets purchased for the original dates of each concert will be honored at the rescheduled shows, the Cubs' website says, with more information sent directly to ticket holders.

The Cubs' website says that the Zac Brown Band, scheduled to play Wrigley on Sept. 12, 2020, and Dead & Company, slated for July 24 and 25 last year, both canceled their 2020 tours and that refund information had been sent directly to those who purchased tickets.

Neither the Cubs nor Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office responded to requests for comment on the new concert schedule, including what capacity limits or other guidelines may be in place.

Lightfoot announced earlier this month that fans would be allowed to return to stands in a limited capacity at both Wrigley and Guaranteed Rate fields this season.

Both will be limited to 20% capacity, which at Wrigley Field 8,274 fans, compared to the normal capacity of 41,374.

The city has not released any detailed information about potentially allowing large-scale events to occur this year, though Lightfoot said last week that she was "very optimistic about summer activities and gatherings" and hinted there would be "more to come."