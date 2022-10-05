Cubs and Sox Broadcasters Up for Ford C. Frick Broadcasting Award

Cubs, Sox broadcasters up for 2023 broadcasting award originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs radio broadcaster, Pat Hughes, and White Sox television broadcaster, Steve Stone, are finalists for this year's Ford C. Frick award for MLB's best broadcaster.

Hughes has been calling games for 40 years. He's been the Cubs' radio voice for the past 27 years. He's earned the Wisconsin Sportscaster of the Year Award three times and the Illinois Sportscaster of the Year Award nine times.

Stone has worked for 35 years in Chicago baseball broadcasting. He spent 20 years broadcasting Cubs games and the last 15 for the White Sox. He played 11 seasons in the majors as a pitcher, winning the AL Cy Young Award in 1980.

The award is presented for excellence in broadcasting by the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

