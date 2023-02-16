Cubs Among Teams That Scouted Zack Britton at Throwing Session in Florida

Cubs among teams that scouted Zack Britton originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Cubs are still looking for relief help.

The Cubs were among the teams to attend free-agent reliever Zack Britton's throwing session in Florida, according to Ken Rosenthal.

Other teams in attendance were the San Francisco Giants, Los Angeles Angles, New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers and Texas Rangers.

Britton is recovering from Tommy John surgery in 2021 and suffering a setback with his shoulder when he tried to return last season. It makes Britton a potentially risky signing.

But given Britton's resume, which includes two All-Star nods, an AL Reliever of the Year award and finishing the 2016 season as the AL's saves leader, it might be a risk worth taking.

In 2019 and 2020 with the New York Yankees, Britton finished both seasons with a sub-2.00 ERA (1.91 and 1.89, respectively). If he can even regain a sliver of that form he could have a tangible impact on a ballclub, but there are no guarantees he can.

USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported in late January that Britton was seeking "about $9 million" and noted the Angels would have strong interest if the price tag dropped.

It's the second time in 2023 that Britton has thrown for teams as well. The Mets reportedly attended a throwing session in January as well.

