Cubs, All-Star Shortstop Dansby Swanson Agree to 7-Year Deal

Cubs agree to 7-year deal with Dansby Swanson originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Cubs have agreed to a deal with free agent All-Star shortstop Dansby Swanson, NBC Sports Chicago's Gordon Wittenmyer confirmed.

The deal is for seven years and worth $177 million. NBC Sports Chicago’s David Kaplan was first to report the two sides were nearing an agreement.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Source confirms Swanson agreement with Cubs 7 years, $177 million (as @JeffPassan reported). — Gordon Wittenmyer (@GDubCub) December 17, 2022

https://twitter.com/hashtag/TakeThat?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TakeThat.— David Kaplan (@thekapman) <a href="https://twitter.com/thekapman/status/1604221845292597249

Swanson was the remaining free agent of the four big-name shortstops on this offseason’s market. Trea Turner (Phillies), Xander Bogaerts (Padres) and Carlos Correa (Giants) reached deals recently.

The Cubs have drawn the ire of their fan base on social media after those shortstops came off the board. They were linked to that trio on various levels, and team president Jed Hoyer said at the onset of the offseason the Cubs "absolutely" wanted to compete in 2023 and would be "aggressive" this offseason.

RELATED: Cubs take Swanson dive without making offer to Correa

The Cubs have added starter Jameson Taillon (four-year deal) and former MVP Cody Bellinger (one-year deal), and now they're adding a top free agent at a premier position.

Swanson, 28, made his first All-Star team in 2022 with the Braves and won the World Series the season prior with Atlanta.

He’s coming off a good season with the Braves, hitting .277/.329/.447 with 25 home runs, 96 RBIs and a career-high 115 OPS+ — while appearing in all 162 games.

Swanson’s addition will slide Nico Hoerner over to second base, where he was a Gold Glove finalist in 2020, and give the Cubs one of the best middle infield defenses in baseball. Swanson won his first Gold Glove in 2022.

It overall will further strengthen their defense, with Bellinger in center field, 2022 Gold Glove winner Ian Happ in left, and Seiya Suzuki — who won three Gold Gloves in Japan's NPB.

Swanson's deal comes a week after he married Chicago Red Stars and United States women's national team star Mallory Pugh.

More to come on NBC Sports Chicago.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.