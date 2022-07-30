Cubs All-Star Ian Happ's Unique Approach to Trade Rumors, Status

Why Ian Happ's approach to trade deadline unique originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

SAN FRANCISCO — Even as the Cubs’ 2022 selloff has officially begun with Saturday’s trade of reliever Chris Martin to the Dodgers for infielder Zach McKinstry, one of the Cubs’ most invested, homegrown trade candidates has regained some of his footing since Tuesday’s emotional departure from Wrigley Field.

“The two days at Wrigley were the emotional ones because you knew you weren’t coming back,” All-Star left fielder Ian Happ said. “And now it’s just playing baseball.

“It’s a little bit easier when you go on the road and kind of get through that.”

Besides, he’s still got a job to do.

No, not that one.

Happ, who has been targeted by almost every contender, including the Padres, Blue Jays and New York teams, doesn’t expect to get traded until much closer to Tuesday’s 5 p.m. (CDT) trade deadline, much like the Cubs’ higher-profile trades a year ago.

In the meantime, he’s following rumors with a keen interest, as you might imagine — but maybe not as much for the reason you might imagine.

“The personal rumors, not so much,” said Happ, who has been with the organization since being drafted ninth overall out of the University of Cincinnati in 2015, “but just generally what’s happening as it happens.

“You see stuff that’s going on around the league, and especially being a part of the [Major League Baseball Players Association] and the union, that stuff’s always interesting,” said the Cubs’ union rep, who is one of the game’s more active and engaged union members.”

Happ, who played an active role in meetings throughout MLB’s lockout last winter to help negotiate a new union contract, was already looking postgame Friday night in San Francisco at Friday night’s big trade of two-time All-Star starter Luis Castillo by the Reds to the Mariners for an impressive-looking haul of prospects.

With an additional team from each league qualifying for the playoffs under the new CBA, he took note of the reports that a large number of teams were in talks for Castillo, presumably some at the fringes of the extended wild-card picture.

If so, that’s what the expanded field was designed to accomplish, from the players’ perspective: incentivizing a more competitive landscape that should fuel all player markets (including free agency and impacting such things as arbitration comps/salaries and non-tender decisions during the winter).

“For where we are now with the [collective bargaining agreement] and new playoff rule, it’s interesting just from a league-wide perspective of how teams are going to behave in the new system.” Happ said. “And I think it’s really important for me personally to be locked in on that just to see how things are developing as we move forward.”

Happ, who in 2021 became the first player to beat the Cubs in arbitration in 31 years, has one more winter of arbitration eligibility left before he can become a free agent.

Happ hasn’t been told by the team what his trade status is and also hasn’t been approached about a possible contract extension (which probably is the best answer to the trade-status question).

Whether it helps him stay focused amid his own day-to-day uncertainty, his approach to industry rumors is at least a reminder of the thinking-man’s player Happ has always been and an uncommon business mind for the game that almost keeps the emotions at bay.

Almost.

“The last couple days at Wrigley were super emotional,” he said, adding that after taking a deep breath and heading on this final, weeklong road trip, “you’re getting back in the rhythm of [playing, trying to win] and really trying to enjoy every second in the clubhouse with these guys, people that have been here for a long time, friends I’ve been with for six-plus years.”

