Cubs' Alec Mills (Back) Exits Start Vs. Red Sox in First Inning

Alec Mills (back) exits vs. Red Sox in first inning originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Alec Mills' night ended after two batters Saturday as the Cubs starter exited his outing vs. the Red Sox with low back pain.

After striking out Jared Duran to start the game, Mills surrendered a double to Boston third baseman Rafael Devers. It was not immediately clear what happened, but manager David Ross and a trainer came out to check on Mills.

The right-hander soon exited and appeared frustrated as he walked off the field. The Cubs said he's being further evaluated.

Mills missed the first two months this season with back and quad injuries. He debuted June 7, and including Saturday has made seven appearances (two starts), sporting a 9.68 ERA.

He recently joined the rotation with three Cubs starters on the injured list (Wade Miley, Marcus Stroman and Drew Smyly). Stroman and Smyly are about to begin rehab assignments.

Mark Leiter. Jr replaced Mills and retired the next two Boston hitters to end the inning.

This story will be updated.

