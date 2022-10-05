Cubs' Adrian Sampson Hurt (Groin) in Final Start But Closes Strong

Adrian Sampson on Cubs Rotation Power Rankings: 'Whatever' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

CINCINNATI — Adrian Sampson, who produced one of the brighter storylines of a tough Cubs season, started feeling his leg cramp right before his final start, in the Cubs’ season finale against the Reds.

“It was very shocking to me. I’ve never really had that before,” he said.

Eventually, the right-hander was forced from his start in the third inning because of the groin tightness — ending a streak of dominant starts of at least six innings at five.

The move was precautionary, and Sampson said he already felt better after the game.

But he also seemed well aware of the immediate implications, considering it was his last chance to impact his position in NBC Sports Chicago’s real-time Cubs’ 2023 Rotation Power Rankings.

“The guy that runs that is a pretty tough critic. So I don’t know,” said Sampson, who finished his best big-league season with a 3.11 ERA in 104 1/3 innings across 19 starts and two relief appearances.

“I have to be pretty careful with my words right here,” he added. “I hope he looks at what I’ve done the last couple months.

“But whatever. It’s media. I’ll let the other guys see what they want to think of me.”

Obviously, answers like that don’t help his cause.

But numbers don’t lie.

Sampson — who in the past 17 months has been signed by the Cubs, waived, re-signed by the Cubs, waived again and re-signed again by the Cubs — was one of the best starters this season for a team that turned in one of the top-three rotation performances in the majors after the All-Star break.

Only the rotations belonging to the 111-win Dodgers and 106-win Astros were better than the Cubs (2.88) since the break, with Sampson producing a 2.99 ERA over 14 starts in that span.

“I thought I left everything out on the field, and every time I’m out there I want the ball,” said Sampson, who earned the increasing trust of manager David Ross and pitched himself into the mix for a 2023 pitching staff the Cubs expect to bolster with significant offseason moves.

“I want to stay out there nine innings. I want to keep our guys in the game and have fun while I’m doing it,” he said. “It’s a lot of fun watching these guys play and how we finished up, and it was really exciting for the team today.”

The Cubs finished off the season with a 15-2 win — their eighth in their final 10 games.

So where does he land in the final real-time, in-season 2023 Rotation Power Rankings before NBC Sports Chicago shifts the rankings to an offseason evaluation process.

With an emphasis on recent performance/consistency and health (Kyle Hendricks, who hasn’t started playing catch since getting shut down last month for a capsular tear in his shoulder, doesn’t make the list), the latest rankings:

1. RH Marcus Stroman (last ranking: 1) — Stroman won his final three home starts (20 IP, 2 ER) after going 0-5 with a 7.11 ERA in his first nine career Wrigley starts (all this year as a Cub). His final stat line for the first year of the first year of his three-year, $71 million free agent deal: 6-7, 3.50 ERA, 25 starts, 138 2/3 innings). “I can’t wait for next year,” he said.

2. RH Hayden Wesneski (last ranking: 2) — Wesneski debuted Sept. 6 with five scoreless innings of relief against the Reds. In six games overall down the stretch he finished with a 3-2 record and 2.18 ERA in 33 innings, with 33 strikeouts and seven walks — a 1.85 ERA in 24 1/3 innings in his four starts. “Every outing he gave us a chance to win.”

3. LH Justin Steele (last ranking: 4) — Steele has spent the past month on the IL because of back soreness but appears to be fully recovered after throwing a bullpen session Saturday that Ross called “phenomenal.” The Cubs don’t feel the need to bring him back just to throw a couple of innings at the end of the season — especially after finishing off a 3.18 season that included a career-high 119 innings with a 1.49 ERA in his final 10 starts (to go with 10.8 Ks per 9 in that stretch).

4. RH Adrian Sampson (last ranking: 3) — A groin injury cost him an early exit in his final start and a spot in the power rankings — down from No. 1 as recently as last week, when he received NL Pitcher of the Month votes. As one press box wag said, “It’s hard to climb the rankings with a bad groin.”

5. Javier Assad (last ranking: tied 5th) — A pair of scoreless starts after two rough ones lifted Assad to sole possession of fifth. He finished his nine-game (eight of them starts) big-league debut with a 3.11 ERA in 37 2/3 innings. He heads to spring training preparing for what he hopes will be a rotation job battle next spring, having earned at least a firm place in the Cubs 2023 depth plans.

Dropped out: Drew Smyly.

