Cubs Add Ex-Cardinals OF Ben DeLuzio on Minor-League Deal

Cubs add new OF with eye on new rule changes originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

It's not exactly going to shake the news cycle, but the Cubs made a minor addition, and for good measure, they added a former Cardinal.

The Cubs reached a minor-league deal with center fielder Ben DeLuzio, FanSided's Robert Murray reported Tuesday.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Outfielder Ben DeLuzio is signing a minor-league deal with the Chicago Cubs, source said. DeLuzio, a defensive specialist who made his major-league debut with the Cardinals in 2022, gets an invite to spring training. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) December 13, 2022

DeLuzio made his MLB debut in September with the Cards and was non-tendered last month. He's a career .290/.361/.412 hitter in six minor-league seasons.

The 28-year-old is known for his strong defense in center field and baserunning — two attributes that could make him an intriguing bench option for the 2023 Cubs.

David Ross' teams already have been known to be aggressive on the basepaths, and MLB is implementing a few rule changes in 2023 that are expected to incentivize stolen bases and taking extra bases.

Extreme defensive shifting will be banned, and bases will increase from 15 to 18 inches square.

DeLuzio has swiped 140 bags in 462 career minor-league games, including 30 in 94 games last season. He ranked in the 99th percentile in MLB in sprint speed last season.

While the Cubs remain in the big-ticket shortstop market, they have a laundry list of needs this winter and will continue to add depth throughout the winter.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.