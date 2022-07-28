Cubs' Adbert Alzolay Progressing Toward Rehab Assignment

Cubs' Alzolay progressing toward rehab assignment originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Adbert Alzolay has missed the entire 2022 season to date, but the Cubs pitcher is getting closer to beginning a rehab assignment.

Alzolay has built up to throwing bullpen sessions and is expected to throw live batting practice in the next week or so.

Alzolay, who was expected to play a key role on the Cubs' pitching staff this season, has been on the injured list since spring training with a lat strain suffered throwing on his own program in February, during MLB's lockout.

The Cubs placed him on the 60-day injured list in March.

Alzolay opened last season in the rotation before moving to the bullpen down the stretch so the Cubs could monitor his innings.

He finished with a cumulative 4.58 ERA in 29 games (21 starts), including a 1.40 ERA across 19 1/3 innings in eight September relief appearances.

Contributing from San Francisco: Gordon Wittenmyer

