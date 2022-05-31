Cubs Activate Nick Madrigal (Back) Off Injured List

Nick Madrigal rejoins Cubs, activated off IL originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

After a brief rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa, second baseman Nick Madrigal is back with the Cubs.

The Cubs activated Madrigal (back) off the 10-day injured list Tuesday, three days after he began his rehab assignment with Iowa.

The Cubs did not have to make a corresponding move with the active roster. There was an open space after Seiya Suzuki went on the IL Monday.

Madrigal was off to a slow start at the plate when he landed on the IL with a low back strain three weeks ago. He's batting .203/.250/.241 in 23 games this season, carrying a strikeout rate nearly double his career average.

"Having the back stuff flare up, he's trying to move, trying to find his rhythm," manager David Ross said Tuesday. "Especially when you're not swinging the way you want to, when you have injuries pop up, no matter where it's at, it's just difficult to hit.

"It's hard to go out there and play at that level banged up. He was dealing with that and didn't feel like he could really get his 'A swing' off.

"He feels great now, and hopefully he can come back and start to see the version of him that we expect and he expects."

In addition to Suzuki, Wade Miley, David Bote, Yan Gomes, Michael Hermosillo, Jason Heyward, Alec Mills, Sean Newcomb and Jonathan Villar are among the many Cubs players on the IL.

Additionally, Drew Smyly left his start Tuesday with right oblique soreness.

