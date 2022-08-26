Cubs Activate Manny Rodríguez Off Injured List, Option Kervin Castro

Rodríguez rejoins Cubs bullpen, activated off IL originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

A new but familiar face is joining the Cubs bullpen after hard-throwing right-hander Manny Rodríguez was activated off the 60-day injured list before Friday's series opener against the Brewers.

The Cubs optioned Kervin Castro to Triple-A Iowa and transferred Alec Mills (low back strain) to the 60-day IL in corresponding moves.

Rodríguez, who made his big-league debut last summer as a callup post-trade deadline, opened this season with Iowa before going down with an elbow strain in June.

He made five appearances on a rehab assignment this month between the Arizona Complex League and with Iowa, including a one-inning, three-strikeout performance last weekend for the I-Cubs.

Rodríguez posted a 6.11 ERA in 20 appearances for the Cubs last season, striking out 16 with 12 walks in 17 2/3 innings.

