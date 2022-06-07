Cubs Activate Alec Mills Off Injured List, Option Anderson Espinoza

Cubs activate 'Swiss army knife' Alec Mills off IL originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Cubs added some length to their bullpen on Tuesday with the return of Alec Mills from the 60-day injured list.

Mills opened the season on the IL and has yet to pitch this season. He was initially sidelined with a back injury and had a setback after beginning a rehab assignment in April, hurting his quad while working out.

"It just grabbed on me pretty good," Mills said of his quad last week. "It was something that we thought maybe wasn't as bad as it was at first. I tried to throw three or four days later, and it was definitely worse than we thought.

"It's been a long process."

Mills, who has been stretching out with Triple-A Iowa on his rehab assignment in recent weeks, will join the Cubs' bullpen — where manager David Ross envisions him wearing a number of different hats.

"Millsy is the Swiss army knife," Ross said Tuesday in Baltimore. "He can do a lot for us.

"He can be one [inning], he can be multiple. He'll be a valuable piece."

Mills has split time between the bullpen and rotation in four seasons with the Cubs; 37 of his 59 appearances with the team are starts.

In 32 games (20 starts) last season, he had a 5.07 ERA across 119 innings

The Cubs optioned rookie right-hander Anderson Espinoza to Double-A Tennessee in a corresponding move.

Contributing from Baltimore: Gordon Wittenmyer

